Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider James Douglas Young Sells 9,082 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98.

Shares of SND opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

