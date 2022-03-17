Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,787 shares of company stock worth $729,454. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

