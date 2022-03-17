Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.70)-(0.62) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.86 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.72.

SMAR stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

