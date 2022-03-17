Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Smartsheet stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

