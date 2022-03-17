Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.72.
Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 3,449,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.
In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.