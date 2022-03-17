SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)
