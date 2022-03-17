SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Get SMG Industries alerts:

SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries, Inc is an oilfield service company, providing detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreasers under the Miracle Blue name, aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name, and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name, which are used in oil remediation jobs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.