SMI Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

CWI stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

