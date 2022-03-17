SMI Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,706,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

