Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNN shares. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

