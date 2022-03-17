Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,879. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

