Societe Generale Cuts Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target to €18.60

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

