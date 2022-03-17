SOL Capital Management CO Buys 695 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.