SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $55.29 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

