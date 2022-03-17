SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 5,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,482,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.58.

