SOL Capital Management CO Sells 150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

