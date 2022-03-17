SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

