Solid Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

