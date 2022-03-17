Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.99. Solo Brands shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

