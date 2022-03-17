SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $8.43 on Thursday. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About SOPHiA Genetics (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
