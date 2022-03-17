Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,394,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,857 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 798,220 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.