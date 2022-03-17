Sovos Brands Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Sovos Brands’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
SOVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.
NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.