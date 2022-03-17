Sovos Brands Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Sovos Brands’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

