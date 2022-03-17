Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.
Several analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
