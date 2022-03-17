Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54. 24,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 272,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.