Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.54. 24,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 272,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
SOVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
