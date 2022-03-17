S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $459.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $392.23 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $342.60 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

