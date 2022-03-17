Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $535,742.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,110,801 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

