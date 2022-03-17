Spectre.ai Utility Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) traded down 83.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $159,920.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 83% lower against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00105082 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.