Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

