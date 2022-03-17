Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 96,735.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

