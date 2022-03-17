Spire Wealth Management Invests $501,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.
NOCT opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $40.66.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NOCT)
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.