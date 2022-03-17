Spire Wealth Management Invests $501,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

NOCT opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

