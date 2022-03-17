Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,982 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.49. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

