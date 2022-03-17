Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

