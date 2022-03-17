Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.97. 6,396,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,188. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.