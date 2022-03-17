Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,121,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Western Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.