Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $562,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.42. 3,704,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

