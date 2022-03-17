Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.65. 2,043,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,150. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

