Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.78. 605,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 101.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

