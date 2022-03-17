Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 4,200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.45. 6,666,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.