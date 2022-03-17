Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 500 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 688,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

