Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.37. Spok shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 164,312 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.