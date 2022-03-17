SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.5% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 1,452,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

