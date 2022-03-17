Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 29,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,305. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.86%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

