Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $100,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

