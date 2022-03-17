StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.