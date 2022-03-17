StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.
StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.
Shares of SRT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.