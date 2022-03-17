StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in StarTek by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in StarTek by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in StarTek by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 34,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

