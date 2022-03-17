State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

