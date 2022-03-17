State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $709.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.