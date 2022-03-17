State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

