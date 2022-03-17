State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.