State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $795,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

