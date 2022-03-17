State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 215 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $147.21 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

